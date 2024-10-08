DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Nicola T. Allais Sells 1,764 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $30,358.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,301.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.84. 1,610,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,748. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 212.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 153.5% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 72.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

