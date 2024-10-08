DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE KTF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,435. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

