DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of KSM stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. 18,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,827. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $10.25.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
