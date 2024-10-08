Dymension Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $307.29 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $307.29 million and $18.10 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002370 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dymension has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Get Dymension alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.91 or 0.00254743 BTC.

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,034,433,304 coins and its circulating supply is 207,895,986 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,034,398,923 with 207,744,020 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.53605873 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $22,186,091.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.