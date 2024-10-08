Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 31,357 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 956,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,357 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $44,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,145.0% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,472 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,346.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,295,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,595 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,125,000 after buying an additional 1,093,311 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,290,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 466.4% in the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,023,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,994,000 after buying an additional 842,929 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND stock opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.54. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

