Dynasty Gold Corp. (CVE:DYG) Director Roman Shklanka Acquires 200,000 Shares

Dynasty Gold Corp. (CVE:DYG – Get Free Report) Director Roman Shklanka bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00.
Dynasty Gold Price Performance
Shares of DYG stock opened at C$0.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.03 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.45. Dynasty Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16.
About Dynasty Gold
