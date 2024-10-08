Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.62 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 3.1% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $910,220,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $874,748,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $564,188,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Salesforce by 48.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,906,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,518,658,000 after buying an additional 1,922,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 8,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,359,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.90, for a total value of $1,070,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,745,045.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 8,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,359,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,071,723. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.74.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $284.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.53 and its 200 day moving average is $264.22. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

