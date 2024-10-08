Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.97 Million Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the period. Jabil makes up about 4.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Jabil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 17,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Jabil in the third quarter valued at $206,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Jabil by 105.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Jabil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Jabil by 24.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,524 shares of company stock worth $1,120,554. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $122.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.88. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBL. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.86.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

