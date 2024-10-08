Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Sells 320 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.0% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 34.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 31.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,113.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,519.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.70.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $471.23 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $496.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $476.55 and a 200-day moving average of $432.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.15 billion, a PE ratio of 85.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

