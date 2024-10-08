Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 19,170 Shares

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 19,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $208,186.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 737,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,009.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 25,913 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $282,451.70.

On Thursday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 21,340 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $230,472.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,017 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $162,634.11.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 28,682 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $312,346.98.

On Monday, September 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 11,503 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $126,763.06.

On Friday, September 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 23,665 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $261,024.95.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CEV opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $335,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 41,944 shares during the period. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

