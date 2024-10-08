Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2024

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:ECGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 1054731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ecopetrol from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EC

Ecopetrol Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 109,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 2.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 14,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,192,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 39.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter.

About Ecopetrol

(Get Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.