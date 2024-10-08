Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 1054731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ecopetrol from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EC

Ecopetrol Trading Down 4.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 109,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 2.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 14,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,192,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 39.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter.

About Ecopetrol

(Get Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.