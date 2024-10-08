Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWTX. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $2,120,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,566.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $202,612.98. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,280.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $2,120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at $359,566.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,176 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,316 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EWTX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewise Therapeutics Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

