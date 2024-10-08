Educational Development (EDUC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter.

Educational Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 million, a P/E ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Educational Development in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

