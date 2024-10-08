Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) Trading 6.3% Lower This Week

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Eigenpie mstETH token can currently be bought for $2,506.38 or 0.04031951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Eigenpie mstETH has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Eigenpie mstETH has a market capitalization of $561.68 million and $92,384.87 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Eigenpie mstETH

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 224,099 tokens. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 224,090.06239366. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,492.40741012 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,991.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eigenpie mstETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eigenpie mstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

