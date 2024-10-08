Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $19.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $917.76. The stock had a trading volume of 95,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,376. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $547.61 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $872.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.31, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $900.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $848.40.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

