ELIS (XLS) One Day Volume Hits $26,192.26

ELIS (XLS) traded up 23.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, ELIS has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $23.89 million and $26,192.26 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008355 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014459 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,100.93 or 1.00008837 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001021 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.09697161 USD and is down -8.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $10,968.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars.

