Ellington Financial Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFCGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Ellington Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 95.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.

Shares of NYSE:EFC traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.44. 696,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 73.16 and a current ratio of 73.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.98. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 103.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

