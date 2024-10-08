Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Cut by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $112.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53. The company has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

