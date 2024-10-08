Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent Sells 4,850 Shares

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.21, for a total transaction of C$199,868.50.
Pierre St-Laurent also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 23rd, Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,000 shares of Empire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.32, for a total transaction of C$108,960.00.
TSE EMP.A opened at C$40.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51. Empire Company Limited has a 12 month low of C$31.45 and a 12 month high of C$41.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$38.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.06. The stock has a market cap of C$5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMP.A. TD Securities upped their price target on Empire from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Empire from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.14.
Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.
