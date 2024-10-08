Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.68 and traded as high as C$5.82. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$5.69, with a volume of 535,537 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Endeavour Silver
In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Kenneth William Pickering sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.78, for a total value of C$264,420.00. In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Kathryn Senez sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$52,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth William Pickering sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.78, for a total transaction of C$264,420.00. Insiders sold 87,100 shares of company stock worth $576,363 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
