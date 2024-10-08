Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.0593 on Major Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, Energi has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0593 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $381,443.13 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00042587 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00012887 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,242,562 coins and its circulating supply is 81,242,117 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

