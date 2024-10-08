Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 90.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 89.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $73,451.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,902.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EPAC opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.15. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.85.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.63%.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

