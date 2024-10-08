Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Insider Sells $206,930.22 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 7,522 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $206,930.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,069,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,432,591.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:ELVN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.01. 174,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,678. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on ELVN. Baird R W upgraded Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.
View Our Latest Research Report on Enliven Therapeutics
About Enliven Therapeutics
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enliven Therapeutics
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.