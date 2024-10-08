Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Insider Sells $206,930.22 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 7,522 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $206,930.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,069,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,432,591.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ELVN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.01. 174,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,678. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELVN. Baird R W upgraded Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

