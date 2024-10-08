Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Enova International Price Performance

NYSE ENVA traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $83.20. The company had a trading volume of 108,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,976. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.38. Enova International has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $88.42.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Enova International had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $628.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enova International will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Enova International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Enova International

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 23,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $1,946,115.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,883,225.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 10,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $826,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 101,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,294,570.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 23,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $1,946,115.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,883,225.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,725 shares of company stock worth $4,690,053 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Enova International by 24.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the third quarter valued at about $772,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Enova International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 25.1% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

