EOS 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $56.84 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. EOS has a total market cap of $982.32 million and approximately $56.84 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000753 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000747 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

