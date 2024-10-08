EQTEC (LON:EQT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01), with a volume of 1055412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

EQTEC Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of £2.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.41.

EQTEC Company Profile

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary advanced gasification technology that generates green energy from municipal, agricultural and industrial waste, biomass, and plastics in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Technology Sales and Power Generation.

Featured Stories

