Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October 8th (ARMK, B, BR, CBSH, CIGI, CM, CRAI, CRL, ENVA, ERIC)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, October 8th:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

