Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October 8th (ARMK, B, BR, CBSH, CIGI, CM, CRAI, CRL, ENVA, ERIC)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, October 8th:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

