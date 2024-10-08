Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October 8th (ARMK, B, BR, CBSH, CIGI, CM, CRAI, CRL, ENVA, ERIC)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, October 8th:
Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
PROS (NYSE:PRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
