Ergo (ERG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $53.05 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. Ergo has a market cap of $53.05 million and approximately $183,860.19 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ergo has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,162.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.66 or 0.00530318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00105633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.68 or 0.00240782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00029461 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00029792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00073479 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,846,172 coins and its circulating supply is 77,846,991 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

