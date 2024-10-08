Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $0.68 on Top Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $53.26 million and approximately $189,501.46 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,279.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.74 or 0.00527850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009634 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.73 or 0.00105544 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.82 or 0.00240555 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00030695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00073525 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,849,322 coins and its circulating supply is 77,850,540 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

