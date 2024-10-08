Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Insider Peggy A. Murphy Sells 1,353 Shares

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) insider Peggy A. Murphy sold 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $39,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Down 2.4 %

ESP stock opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.14. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the second quarter worth $476,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESP

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.