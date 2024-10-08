Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Insider Peggy A. Murphy Sells 1,353 Shares

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) insider Peggy A. Murphy sold 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $39,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Down 2.4 %
ESP stock opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.14. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $32.00.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.
Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
About Espey Mfg. & Electronics
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
