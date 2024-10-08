ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Buys 748 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 549,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after buying an additional 17,437 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EAGG traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $47.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,114. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.15. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $48.95.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.