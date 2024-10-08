ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Has $16.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 5.0% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $320.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,410. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.10 and a 52 week high of $330.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.12.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

