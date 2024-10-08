ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Has $2.21 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,885,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.08. 37,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,801. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.72.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.