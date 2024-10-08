ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Has $45.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 13.5% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $45,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 152,282 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 63,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 89.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.40. 7,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,520. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

