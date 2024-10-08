ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Sells 4,504 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.4% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $46.34. The company had a trading volume of 176,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.71. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

