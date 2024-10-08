ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Sells 788 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.24. The company had a trading volume of 100,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,226. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.08. The company has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.