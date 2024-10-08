Ethena USDe Trading Down 0.1% This Week (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $2.46 billion and approximately $88.12 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethena USDe has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethena USDe token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,461,102,544 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,474,114,560.2832637. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99862318 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $50,706,192.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

