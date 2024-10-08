Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $32,604,000. Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $1,203,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,373.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $167.07 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.60 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

