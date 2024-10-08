Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,032,000 after buying an additional 1,617,722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,705,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,800,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $77,968,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,196,000 after purchasing an additional 346,493 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $234.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $238.96. The company has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

