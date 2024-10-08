Evanson Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,235,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,310,000 after buying an additional 902,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $78,567,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

