Everpar Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Everpar Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CSX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,503,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,787,000 after acquiring an additional 42,941 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 803,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 128,032 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in CSX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 175,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in CSX by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 889,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after buying an additional 108,882 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

