Everpar Advisors LLC Has $262,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Everpar Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.8 %

TSM stock opened at $184.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $956.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $193.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.79.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

