Everpar Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 41.4% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Centene by 154.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $71.49 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.58.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

