Everpar Advisors LLC Makes New $374,000 Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $10,934,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $209.59 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $133.67 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.74 and a 200-day moving average of $189.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

View Our Latest Report on OLED

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.