Everpar Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after buying an additional 5,546,855 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 151.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after buying an additional 2,118,165 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 306.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,441,000 after buying an additional 1,056,759 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 12,282.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 468,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,074,000 after buying an additional 444,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $227.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $208.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.17. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $227.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. DZ Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.