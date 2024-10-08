Everpar Advisors LLC Sells 852 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Everpar Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,769,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,586,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ELS. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity LifeStyle Properties

In other news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,705,886.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,705,886.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,393,662.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,486.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,011. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day moving average is $66.42. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.37%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

