Evmos Price Reaches $0.0168 (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Evmos has a total market cap of $9.84 million and $324,463.80 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Evmos Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 785,632,037 coins and its circulating supply is 585,632,037 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos, originally conceptualized as Ethermint in 2016 by engineers Federico Kunze Küllmer, Akash Khosla, and Nic Z, is a permissionless blockchain network. Designed for a seamless user experience, Evmos enables the creation of applications that work across multiple blockchains. This cross-chain development approach allows applications to be built once but accessed from various chains, fostering an environment where users can interact with applications regardless of their base blockchain. Evmos is also a hub for decentralized applications (dApps) that challenge traditional systems in sectors like finance and governance. The network’s currency, $EVMOS, powers peer-to-peer transactions and interactions with these dApps. Technologically, Evmos stands on a scalable Proof-of-Stake architecture compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine and is built upon the Cosmos SDK, ensuring high transaction speed and flexibility.”

