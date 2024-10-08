Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evolus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evolus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evolus’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.06 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EOLS. Barclays boosted their price target on Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $16.49 on Monday. Evolus has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,643.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $49,074.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $89,251.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,643.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after buying an additional 2,477,623 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Evolus by 5,627.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 947,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 930,566 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,628,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,906,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

