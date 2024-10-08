Exeter Financial LLC Buys 843 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $165.41 billion, a PE ratio of -486.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

