Exeter Financial LLC Has $5.38 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Exeter Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,656 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.4% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 26.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 732 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 32,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $300.88 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $306.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.72. The stock has a market cap of $216.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.12.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

